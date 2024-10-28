Bandhan Bank surges after Q2 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 937 cr

Bandhan Bank soared 9.09% to Rs 183.60 after the bank reported 29.99% growth in standalone net profit to Rs 937.44 crore on 21.11% rise in total income to Rs 6,094.53 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Operating profit jumped 17% to Rs 1,855 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,583 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,948 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 7.4% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 7.2% reported in Q2 FY24.

The provisions (other than tax) & contingencies stood at Rs 606 crore in Q2 FY25, registering de-growth of 4.70% YoY as compared to Rs 636.15 crore in Q2 FY24.

As of September 30, 2024, total deposits stood at Rs 1.43 lakh crore as against Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 27% YoY.

The cost-to-income ratio was at 47.6% in Q2 FY25. CASA deposits stood at Rs 47,283 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 33.2%.

As of September 30, 2024, Gross Advances stood at Rs.1.31 lakh crore, up 21% as against Rs.1.08 lakh crore in the same quarter previous year.

More From This Section

On a YoY basis, retail book (other than housing) grew 92%, commercial banking grew 40%, emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) grew 11% and the housing book (excluding IBPC) showed a growth of 17%.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 4.7% in Q2 FY25 compared to 7.3% in Q2 FY24.

The collection efficiency for EEB loans was marginally lower at 98.1% for Q2 FY25.

Gross NPA ratio reduced to 4.7% in Q2 FY25 from 7.3% in Q2 FY24. Net NPA ratio stood at 1.3% as on 30 September 2024 as against with Rs 2.3% as on 30 September 2023. The provision coverage ratio as of 30 September 2024 was at 73.5%.

As of 30 June 2024, the Banks capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.6% as against a regulatory requirement of 11.5%.

The banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. It added 7 lakh customers, during the quarter.

On half year basis, the banks net profit jumped 38.73% to Rs 2,000.90 crore on 22.31% rise in total income to Rs 1,2157.88 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Ratan Kumar Kesh, MD & CEO, said, "Bandhan Bank's strong performance in the second quarter reflects the momentum in quality growth with our focus on effective risk management and compliance. Our success is anchored in the trust of our customers and the dedication of our employees. By focusing on innovation in technology, refining our processes, and enhancing products and people capabilities, we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of growth for Bandhan Bank 2.0."

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. The bank added 7 lakh customers, during the quarter and current customers stand at over 3.50 crore customers. The bank currently has nearly 80,000 employees.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News