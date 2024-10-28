Ministry of Rural Development says 95% of Land Records in Rural India Digitized

Ministry of Rural Development stated in a latest update that 95% of land records in rural India are fully digitized. Rural India is undergoing a significant transformation with the digitization of land records, modernizing the management of land ownership. This initiative enhances transparency and efficiency in land administration, empowering millions of rural households. This is marking a critical advancement towards ensuring secure and accessible land ownership in rural areas. Digitized records simplify dispute resolution, easing court burdens, and empower marginalized communities by improving access to land rights. Integration with geospatial mapping enhances land management, enabling accurate surveys and planning. During land acquisitions or disasters, digital records ensure fair and timely compensation. Overall, this shift has paved the way for a more transparent, accessible, and efficient land governance system in India.

