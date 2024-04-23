Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC rallies as new orders zoom 250% YoY in FY24

NBCC rallies as new orders zoom 250% YoY in FY24

Apr 23 2024
NBCC (India) soared 7.78% to Rs 134.40 after the civil construction firm announced that it has secured record new works of Rs 23,500 crore on consolidated basis and Rs 18,400 crore on standalone basis during FY 23-24.

The companys new orders surged 250% from Rs 6,700 crore on consolidated basis and zoomed 335.5% from Rs 4,225 crore on standalone basis recorded in previous year.

K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD of said, With a robust order book and a strategic focus on redevelopment and land monetization, NBCC is well-positioned to not only sustain but also incrementally elevate its growth trajectory, propelling sustainable development forward in India's construction and infrastructure landscape.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.3% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,405.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Apr 23 2024

