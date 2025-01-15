Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Brexpiprazole Tablets.

Brexpiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic used as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, and also used in treatment of schizophrenia in adults and pediatric patients ages 13 years and older. Refer label for a detailed indication.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Rexulti Tablets, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company (Otsuka).

Brexpiprazole tablets have an estimated market size of $ 2 billion for twelve months ending September 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 220 ANDA approvals (194 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e., formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 12.3% to Rs 153.41 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 136.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Also Read

Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Medtech industry calls for standard GST rate

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,750; IT, Realty lead, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, Health drag

India's exports contract 1% to $38 bn in December, imports soar 4.9%

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi Assembly seat

Delhi WCD launches district-wise drive to trace Ladli Yojana beneficiaries

The scrip shed 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 1,004.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

J.Kumar Infra rises on bagging LoA worth Rs 1,073 crore

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story