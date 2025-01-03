NHPC gets MCA's approval to merge with Lanco Teesta

NHPC announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the merger of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power with itself.

Meanwhile, the company said that it has received a second on-account gross payment of Rs 250 crore under its Mega Insurance Policy. This payment is related to the business interruption (BI) loss caused by the flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on 4 October 2023.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 67.40% stake in the company.

The company reported a 41.19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 908.97 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,545.85 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 4.11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,051.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of NHPC rose 0.62% to Rs 82.96 on the BSE.

