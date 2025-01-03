Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Magellanic Cloud Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 January 2025.

Jai Corp Ltd lost 8.69% to Rs 226.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.40% to Rs 8157.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1196 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd crashed 3.87% to Rs 550. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52890 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd dropped 3.68% to Rs 2866.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80741 shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd pared 3.53% to Rs 70.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

