Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 4.19% to 15.60.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,138.35, a premium of 16.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,122.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 90.65 points or 0.41% to 22,122.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.19% to 15.60.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

