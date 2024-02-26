For collaboration in field of applied seismo-geophysical & geological research

Oil India (OIL), National Center for Seismology (NCS) under the aegis of Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES & HS), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh inked a tripartite MoU on 25 February 2024 at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh to pursue applied earth science related studies in India with a focus on Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast Region.

The MoU puts in place a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical & geological research, in the field of exploration & exploitation of Geothermal Energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence.

