Nifty January futures trade at premium

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,281.90, a premium of 103.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,178.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 71.60 points or 0.27% to 26,178.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.04% to 10.02.

Reliance Industries, Trent and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.