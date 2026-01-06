SABTNL gains after board approves multiple corporate actions

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Networks (SABTNL) advanced 1.78% to Rs 1,715 after the company's board approved multiple proposal including stock split, appointment of new chairperson, acceptance of promoter funding, and higher borrowing limit.

The board of directors approved a stock split of the existing 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each, fully paid.

The board appointed Srivatsava Sunkara as chairperson with effect from 6 January 2026. He has experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the development of Large Language Models (LLMs), with proven expertise in transforming organizational operations to enhance efficiency and foster innovation.

Additionally, the board accepted the resignation of Kiran Kumar Inampudi with effect from January 6, 2026. However, he will continue to be actively associated with the company as an Executive Director. Further, the board has approved the acceptance of loans from the promoter up to Rs 100 crore, including the option to convert such loans into equity shares of the company. Furthermore, the borrowing powers of the company were enhanced, with the total outstanding borrowings capped at Rs 500 crore. Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (SABTNL) is a media company and operates in the field of content production and syndication of content to various broadcasters, aggregators and satellite networks. <> In Q2 FY26, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 14.10 crore, nearly 83 times higher than the Rs 0.17 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 244.44% YoY to Rs 4.34 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.