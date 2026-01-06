Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare gains after board approves Rs 100-cr NCD issue

Satin Creditcare gains after board approves Rs 100-cr NCD issue

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Satin Creditcare Network rose 1.64% to Rs 148.90 after the company's board has approved the terms and conditions for the issuance of Rs 100 crore in senior non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

According to an exchange filing, the board, at its meeting held on 5 January 2026, approved the issuance of 1,00,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, and transferable NCDs, each with a face value of Rs 10,000, aggregating to Rs 100 crore. The issue includes a green shoe option of up to Rs 50 crore, as may be agreed, on a private placement basis.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE, with 13 January 2026 set as the deemed date of allotment. The NCDs will have a tenure of 30 months and are scheduled to mature on 13 July 2028.

The debentures will carry an interest rate of 10.15% per annum, payable on a monthly basis. In the event of a payment default, the company will pay additional interest of 2% per annum over the applicable coupon rate until the default is cured.

The NCDs will be secured by a first-ranking exclusive charge on identified loan receivables of the company through a deed of hypothecation, along with any other security as may be agreed. The security cover will be maintained at a minimum of 1.05 times the outstanding debenture amount until full redemption.

The debentures will be redeemed on a pari passu basis by payment of the outstanding principal on the final redemption date, in accordance with the debenture trust deed.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MFI segment, comprising loans to MSMEs and affordable housing loans.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 19% to Rs 53.16 crore on a 20.6% rise in total income to Rs 792.80 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 376 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

SABTNL gains after board approves multiple corporate actions

Axita Cotton reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story