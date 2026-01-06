Satin Creditcare gains after board approves Rs 100-cr NCD issue

Satin Creditcare Network rose 1.64% to Rs 148.90 after the company's board has approved the terms and conditions for the issuance of Rs 100 crore in senior non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

According to an exchange filing, the board, at its meeting held on 5 January 2026, approved the issuance of 1,00,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, and transferable NCDs, each with a face value of Rs 10,000, aggregating to Rs 100 crore. The issue includes a green shoe option of up to Rs 50 crore, as may be agreed, on a private placement basis.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE, with 13 January 2026 set as the deemed date of allotment. The NCDs will have a tenure of 30 months and are scheduled to mature on 13 July 2028.

The debentures will carry an interest rate of 10.15% per annum, payable on a monthly basis. In the event of a payment default, the company will pay additional interest of 2% per annum over the applicable coupon rate until the default is cured. The NCDs will be secured by a first-ranking exclusive charge on identified loan receivables of the company through a deed of hypothecation, along with any other security as may be agreed. The security cover will be maintained at a minimum of 1.05 times the outstanding debenture amount until full redemption. The debentures will be redeemed on a pari passu basis by payment of the outstanding principal on the final redemption date, in accordance with the debenture trust deed.