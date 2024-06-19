Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallied 5.76% to 13.71.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,497.95, a discount of 18.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,516 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 41.90 points or 0.18% to 23,516.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.76% to 13.71.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

