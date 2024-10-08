Nifty marches towards 24,900 level; media shares rally

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 265.42 points or 0.33% to 81,315.45. The Nifty 50 index added 87.75 points or 0.35% to 24,883.50.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.90%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,271 shares rose and 1,326 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index gained 1.88% to 2,032.90. The index tumbled 8.16% in past three consecutive trading sessions.
Saregama India (up 4.49%), Tips Music (up 3.24%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.56%), PVR Inox (up 1.97%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.62%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.33%), Dish TV India (up 1.08%), TV18 Broadcast (up 0.62%), Sun TV Network (up 0.58%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.39%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bharat Electronics advanced 1.65% after the company said that it has bagged orders worth more than Rs 500 crore in the last month.
Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.44%. The company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation added 0.88%. The company said that it has been declared the preferred bidder for three significant limestone blocks located at Nimbol, Tehsil Jaitaran, District Beawar, Rajasthan.
