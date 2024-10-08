Paras Anti-Drone Technologies wins ADITI 1.0 Challenge for mobile ground station system

Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies (Paras), has won the ADITI 1.0 Challenge for "Mobile Ground Station in S/X/Ka band for Transmitting and Receiving Data from Satellites".

The Scheme/Challenge was launched by Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), under the Department of Defence Production (DDP) Ministry of Defence, Government of India as ADITI (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX), a Scheme under iDEX for Promoting Innovations in Critical and Strategic Defence Technologies.

As per the Scheme, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies is eligible for a grant amount upto 50% of the Product Development Budget (PDB), with a maximum limit of Rs. 25 crore.