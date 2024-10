Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 7.04% Government Security 2029 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) 7.34% Government Security 2064 for a notified amount of ₹15,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on October 11, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.