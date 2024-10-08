RITES bags contract for supplying overhauled locomotives worth $5.4 million

RITES said that it has received the LOA for supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service cape gauge ALCO diesel electric locomotives from Ntokoto Rail Holdings.

The locomotives would be fitted with new cape gauge bogies, traction motors, control system air braked, etc. They would be overhauled at nominated facility and an on-site warranty support would be provided for a period of one year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order has to executed within a period of six months.

The value of the aforementioned contract is $5.4 million, which at the prevailing exchange translates to Rs 45.33 crore.