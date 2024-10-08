Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts, at 81,350, Nifty 100 pts up at 24,900; Financials gain

Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark equity indices were able to hold on to their slim gains, after a muted open on Tuesday.

Pranay Prakash New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, having net sold shares worth Rs 8,293.41 crore on Monday, October 7, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 13,245.12 crore. (

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
10:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs' Chetan Ahya says NDRC didn't announce any measures to boost demand

10:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paras Defence's arm wins mobile ground station development contest organised by MoD

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty hold onto slim gains

9:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: J&K Election Results Live Updates - National Conference ahead in J&K

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morepen gains over 2% as co unveils plans to separate medical devices biz

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drop

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty drops marginally

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex volatile at opening

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 220 points in pre-open

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains marginally in pre-open

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative outlook - 'FIIs decreased future index long position holdings by 14.86%'

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Best strategy to accumulate high quality, fairly valued bluechips'

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shanjie said new measures to focus on growing domestic demand, increasing support

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shanjie said risks rising, but economic growth target attainable

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NDRC Chairman Zheng Shanjie says focus on resolving debt risks

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman upgrades call on Chinese stock on positive impact of stimulus blitz

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Haryana and J&K election update

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs' holdings in Indian securities surpass $1 trillion for the first time

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Result preview: India Inc earnings, revenue growth in Q2 may stay muted

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch: Northern Arc, Tata Motors, Ola Electric, Morepen Labs, BoB

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Financial Svcs eyes key support level: check trading strategy here

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: State elections, Israel War, Oil, Garuda Construction IPO

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices decline

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street declines

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China climbs, other Asian markets down

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs' Chetan Ahya says NDRC didn't announce any measures to boost demand

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs' Chetan Ahya, says they were keeping an eye on whether fiscal deficit would grow in China, during National Development and Reform Commission' (NDRC) press conference announcements today.

Apart from that, other factors on the radar were the scale of fiscal expansion that the agency would announce, and whether it would target the problem of consumption in the Chinese economy, according to CNBC TV18.

Ahya said the agency announced very small efforts towards boosting demand, and also didn't give any fiscal measure numbers.

He added that the contours of the announcement were even lower than what the markets and they were expecting.
 

10:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paras Defence's arm wins mobile ground station development contest organised by MoD

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paras Defence and Space Technologies today informed that its subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies has won the ADITI 1.0 challenged for 'Mobile Ground Station in S/X/Ka band for Transmitting and Receiving Data from Satellites'.

The challenge was launched by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), under the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, as ADITI (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX), a Scheme under iDEX for promoting innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies.

As per the Scheme, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies is now eligible for a grant amount of upto 50 per cent of the Product Development Budget (PDB), with a maximum limit of Rs 25 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
 

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty hold onto slim gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices, after opening on a muted note, were ahead slightly on Tuesday.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 216 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 81,266, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,837, up 41 points, or 0.17 per cent.

9:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: J&K Election Results Live Updates - National Conference ahead in J&K

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to data available on the election commission website, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference was leading on 40 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 23 constituencies, followed by the Indian National Congress, ahead in 8 constituencies.
 

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Haryana Election Results Live Update - BJP gains lead in Haryana

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to data available on the election commission website, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 38 seats, while the Indian National Congress, was leading in 31 seats.
 
Regional parties IND and INLD, along with BSP were ahead in one seat each.
 

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bazaar Style to acquire 44,250 sq. ft land at Salt Lake, WB, for Rs 32.5 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bazaar Style Retail today informed that it has signed a term sheet to acquire a land parcel measuring 44,250 sq. ft. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We wish to inform that the Company has executed a term sheet intending to acquire a commercial space admeasuring 44,250 sq. ft. more or less located at PS Srijan Tech Park, DN-52, Sector V, Saltlake, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal -700091 for a total consideration of Rs 32.5 crore."
 

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morepen gains over 2% as co unveils plans to separate medical devices biz

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morepen Laboratories plans to separate its medical devices business, potentially unlocking significant value. It has projected a growth rate of 25-28 per cent in this segment and plans to expand glucometer production.
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors sheds 3% as JLR posts 3% decline in Q2 retail sales

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, reported a 3 per cent decline in retail sales in Q2, despite a 3 per cent increase in the first half of the fiscal year. The company anticipates a production recovery in the second half as aluminium supply issues get resolve.
 

9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Servotech Power gains after securing order to set up 9 EV charging stations in Maha

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Servotech Power Systems has secured an additional order to establish nine EV charging stations in Maharashtra, bringing its total to 29. This order from the Nashik Municipal Corporation reflects the growing demand for EV infrastructure.
 

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vi up 3% as co expands tie up with Ericsson to deploy 4G/5G coverage in 4 circles

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ericsson has expanded its partnership with Vodafone Idea, securing contracts for the deployment of 4G and 5G technology in four new telecom circles. This comes after Vodafone Idea awarded a Rs 30,000 crore network contract to the company.
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank climbs as co secures $500-mn from IFC to develop blue finance in India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The bank has secured a $500 million loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to develop a blue finance market in India. This marks IFC's first blue investment in the country and will support various environmental initiatives. Axis Bank aims to enhance its climate finance portfolio, with a commitment to invest Rs 60,000 crore in ESG-aligned sectors by 2030.
 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank gains after raising MCLR by 5 bps on select tenures

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The bank has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for select tenures, effective October 7. The new MCLR rates now range from 9.10 per cent to 9.50 per cent, with the six-month MCLR at 9.45 per cent and the three-year MCLR at 9.50 per cent. This change reflects the bank's response to rising deposit rates amid sluggish deposit growth.
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal is top sectoral loser; down 2.8 per cent.


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drop

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drop; Nifty SmallCap up 0.6 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M and HUL among top gainers on BSE.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 8, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices, after opening on a muted note, were ahead slightly on Tuesday.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 216 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 81,266, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,837, up 41 points, or 0.17 per cent.
At market open, more than half the stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading in the red. Loses were led by Tata Steel (down 3.35 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp., JSW Steel, and HCLTech, while the top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.57 per cent), followed by Hindustan Unilever, SBI, UltraTech Cement, and Axis Bank.
On the Nifty 50, 29 of the 50 stocks were trading in the red. Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.33 per cent), followed by Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, SBI, and Larsen & Toubro, were the top gainers, while loses were capped by Tata Steel (down 3.57 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, and BPCL.
In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was flat.
Meanwhile, across sectors, the Metal index was the biggest loser, down 2.80 per cent, while Auto, IT, Pharma, PSU Bank and Realty indices were also trading lower. 
In contrast, the Nifty Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, and Private Bank indices were trading higher. 
Global stocks also began Tuesday on a cautious note while oil prices stayed elevated as the escalating conflict in the Middle East sapped risk appetite ahead of China's highly anticipated reopening after a long holiday.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield held above 4 per cent in early Asia trade, as a robust US labour market prompted traders to heavily scale back their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. 
Hezbollah on Monday fired rockets at Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, and Israel looked poised to expand its offensive into Lebanon, one year after the devastating Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.
Heightened fears of a widespread conflict and disruptions to supply sent Brent crude futures surging above $80 a barrel for the first time in over a month in the previous session.
It was last 0.09 per cent higher at $81.00 per barrel, while US crude futures rose 0.14 per cent to $77.25 a barrel.
Investors in India would also keep an eye on the counting of votes for assembly elections in the state of Haryana and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, on Friday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gave up their initial gains to settle in the red on Monday, led by a sell-off across sectors. 
The BSE Sensex shed 638.45 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 81,050. 
Similarly, the Nifty 50 fell 218.85 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 24,795.75.
Midcap, and Smallcap stocks were the worst hit in the broader markets, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ending down by 2.01 per cent, and 2.75 per cent, respectively.
The fear index (India VIX) ended 6.74 per cent higher at 15.08. 
All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT index, ended in the red on Monday. 
The PSU Bank, and Media indices were the worst hit, ending lower by over 3 per cent each. This was followed by OMCs and Metal indices, which fell by over 2 per cent. 
That apart, Bank Nifty, Financial Services, Private Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and indices ended lower by over 1 per cent each.
The dour mood kept stocks on tenterhooks on Tuesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.05 per cent, while Asian stocks were mixed. 
Mainland China's CSI 300 index gained more than 10 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite index climbed over 6 per cent, after markets there re-opened after a week-long holiday. 
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.01 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down nearly 4 per cent. 
Australia's stock benchmark was down 0.08 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.78 per cent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares climbed 0.4 per cent.
S&P 500 futures tacked on 0.03 per cent while Nasdaq futures lost 0.01 per cent.
Before the break, China announced its most aggressive stimulus measures since the pandemic, in a move which sent the CSI300 soaring 25 per cent over five sessions and sparked a rally across global share markets.
Focus will also be on a press conference from the country's National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday, for further details around the stimulus pledges that drove the market frenzy.
The US dollar failed to get a further lift on the revised Fed expectations, having already had a strong run last week also owing to safe-haven gains linked to the Middle East conflict.
It was on the back foot in early Asia trade, falling 0.17 per cent against the Japanese yen to 147.97, while sterling rose 0.03 per cent to $1.3089.
Against a basket of currencies, the greenback eased 0.02 per cent to 102.44, though it hovered near a seven-week high hit on Friday.
Elsewhere, spot gold was little changed at $2,643.33 an ounce.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

