Nifty slips below 25,250 mark; IT shares under pressure

The key equity indices trade with major losses amid mixed cues from global markets as cautious investor sentiment overshadowed optimism over the conclusion of the IndiaEU free trade agreement (FTA) and positive economic data. Participants are keeping a close watch on the rupees movement, ongoing Q3 corporate earnings, and evolving geopolitical developments.

Investors are also awaiting quarterly results from ITC, Tata Motors, and Vedanta, due later today, along with the upcoming Union Budget 2026 scheduled for February 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the Nifty traded below the 25,250 mark.

IT shares declined after U.S. Federal Reserve overnight kept its benchmark rate steady at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. The index ended its two-day winning streak.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 492.32 points or 0.60% to 81,852.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 138.70 points or 0.54% to 25,205.40. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.88%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,296 shares rose and 2,445 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged. Result Today: ITC (down 0.58%), Tata Motors(down 1.16%), Swiggy(down 0.12%), One 97 Communications (Paytm)(down 0.45%), Canara Bank(up 0.41%), Colgate-Palmolive (India)(down 1.98%), Adani Power(down 0.41%), Dabur India(down 2.36%), Dixon Technologies(India)(down 1.91%), Indian Energy Exchange(IEX)(down 0.93%), Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research(down 1.50%), KPIT Technologies(down 1.83%), Manappuram Finance(up 1.06%), Nippon Life India Asset Management(up 1.19%), NTPC Green Energy(down 0.50%), Prestige Estates Projects(down 0.89%), Vedanta (up 1.49%) and Voltas(down 2.16%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Economy: Indias industrial production rose to a 26-month high of 7.8% in December, up from 7.2% in November, according to data released by the government on January 28. The sharp pickup was driven by a broad-based acceleration across manufacturing, capital goods and infrastructure-linked segments, signalling resilient momentum at the end of the calendar year. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index declined 1.45% to 38,165.25. The index jumped 1.27% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Persistent Systems (down 1.53%), Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) (down 2.61%), Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) (down 2.08%), Mphasis (down 1.79%), Coforge(down 1.77%), LTIMindtree (down 1.55%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Cochin Shipyard rose 0.24%. The company reported an 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.67 crore on a 17.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,350.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 1.23% after the company reported 74% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 171 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 98 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,896 crore during the period under review, up 49% YoY. Maharashtra Seamless rose 0.53%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 242.65 crore in Q3 FY26, up 30.41% as against Rs 186.06 crore in Q3 FY25. However, total revenue declined 8.48% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,290.24 crore in Q3 FY26.