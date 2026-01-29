Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament today

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 202526 in Parliament today. The document has been prepared by the Finance Ministrys Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor. The Economic Survey provides a comprehensive review of the countrys current economic situation and future outlook. The Union Budget 202627 will be presented on Sunday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Borosil Renewables reports turnaround Q3 numbers

GPT Infraprojects - RVNL JV bags Northern Railway order of Rs 1,201 cr

AGI Greenpac approves acquisition of 19.75% stake in Madoverbuilding AI

INR briefly hits Rs 92/$ mark in early trades; Weak dollar limits downside

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after strong Q3 performance

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story