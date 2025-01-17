Nikkei slides near one month low as BOJ stays in focus

Japan stocks eased as losses in the Transport, Automobiles & Parts and Pharmaceutical Industry sectors led shares lower. Japanese markets fell as the yen surged amid expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike next week. Earlier this week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that a hike in rates was possible if economic and price conditions continue to improve. The Nikkei average dropped 0.31 percent to 38,451.46 to test one month low while the broader Topix index ended 0.33 percent lower at 2,679.42. The yen has gained1.5% against the U.S. dollar this week, the strongest weekly run since late November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News