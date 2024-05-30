Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.93% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.93% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.47% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.670.973.265.575.9721.6514.4230.700.260.451.282.400.220.411.112.230.160.310.811.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News