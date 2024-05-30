Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.93% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.93% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.47% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.670.97 -31 3.265.57 -41 OPM %5.9721.65 -14.4230.70 - PBDT0.260.45 -42 1.282.40 -47 PBT0.220.41 -46 1.112.23 -50 NP0.160.31 -48 0.811.67 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gallantt Ispat gets delivery of second railway rake

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 78.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 28.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story