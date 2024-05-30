Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 28.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 28.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 49.60 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 28.97% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 49.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.80% to Rs 26.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 217.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.6048.29 3 217.68199.64 9 OPM %13.5919.69 -17.2617.90 - PBDT6.749.54 -29 37.5735.87 5 PBT6.599.19 -28 36.3934.60 5 NP4.786.73 -29 26.8525.62 5

