NLC India gains after board nod to list NLC India Renewables

NLC India advanced 1.50% to Rs 259.70 after the company's board approved for the listing of its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables (NIRL), in line with the Government of India's National Monetisation Pipeline targets.

The proposed listing of NIRL will carried out through dilution of up to 25% equity stake in one or more tranches through Public Offer, subject to obtaining requisite approvals from the competent authorities. The said in-principle approval shall be communicated to the Ministry of Coal for onward submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for approval.

In addition, the board approved an investment of up to Rs 66.60 crore in one or more tranches in NIRL, by way of subscription to equity shares at face value The funds will be utilised for financing green energy projects to be executed through joint venture companies.

The companys board declared of interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY26. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as 16 January 2026. NLC India is a public sector undertaking that is involved in lignite mining, coal mining, power generation and power trading. Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company as on 30 June 2025. The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.1% to Rs 665.12 crore despite 14.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,178.41 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.