NBCC arm signs MoU with BEL for healthcare collaboration

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
NBCC (India) said that its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to establish a strategic collaboration in the healthcare manufacturing and service ecosystem.

The collaboration will cover manufacturing and supply of medical devices, healthcare IT and digital solutions, consultancy, project execution, joint procurement, AMC and warranty support, and related advisory services. Project-specific agreements will be executed separately.

The company clarified that the MoU has been entered into in the normal course of business of the subsidiary.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 1.67% to Rs 105.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

