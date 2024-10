Tata Motors reported total sales of 2,15,034 units in Q2 FY25 compared to 2,43,024 units in Q2 FY24, recording a decline of 12%.

During the quarter, total sales include domestic sales of 2,09,861 units, lower by 11%. Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6% to 129,930 units while domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 19% to 79,931 units.

