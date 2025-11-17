NMS Global consolidated net profit rises 362.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of NMS Global rose 362.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.872.4925.0910.840.620.190.500.100.370.08

