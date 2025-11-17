Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.95% to Rs 55.72 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 34.51% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.95% to Rs 55.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.7236.6737.0121.9820.4127.7819.3727.0014.5022.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News