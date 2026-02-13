NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance declined 50.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.461.5019.8614.670.280.580.260.540.260.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News