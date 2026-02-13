Associate Sponsors

NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance declined 50.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.461.50 -3 OPM %19.8614.67 -PBDT0.280.58 -52 PBT0.260.54 -52 NP0.260.53 -51

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

