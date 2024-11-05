NSE delivers strong Q2 performance, revenue and profit jump

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has reported a stellar performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q2 FY25), with both consolidated and standalone revenue and profit figures soaring. Consolidated total income surged 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,023 crore, while net profit climbed 57% YoY to Rs 3,137 crore.

On a standalone basis, total income increased 35% YoY to Rs 5,297 crore, and net profit surged 64% YoY to Rs 2,954 crore. Operating revenue increased by 19% YoY to Rs 4,042 crore in Q2 FY25. It posted an operating EBITDA margin of 64% for Q2 FY25 compared to 54% in the corresponding quarter last year. The net standalone profit margin stood at 56%.

Driving this impressive performance was a significant increase in trading volumes across various segments. Cash market average daily traded volumes (ADTV) rose 66% YoY to Rs 1,29,194 crore, equity futures ADTV jumped 64% YoY to Rs 2,01,547 crore, and equity options (premium value) ADTV increased 8% YoY to Rs 65,648 crore.

Besides trading revenue, other revenue streams like clearing services, data center and connectivity charges, listing services, index services, and data services also contributed to the overall growth.

NSE's significant contribution to the government exchequer in H1 FY25 amounted to Rs 30,130 crore, comprising various taxes and fees.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange and the third-largest equity exchange globally. It was the first exchange in India to implement electronic trading and has been the largest stock exchange in India since 1995. NSE offers a comprehensive range of services including trading, clearing, settlement, indices, and technology solutions. It is committed to ensuring market integrity and investor protection through a strong regulatory framework and technological advancements.

