Barometers trade near flatline; realty shares slide

The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with tiny gains. The Nifty traded slightly above the 24,000 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 19.27 points or 0.03% to 78,845.38. The Nifty 50 index added 5.10 points or 0.02% to 24,000.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.21%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,234 shares rose and 1,354 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.67%), Titan Company (up 0.51%), GAIL India (down 0.66%), PB Fintech (down 2.78%), Oil India (up 1.76%), Berger Paints (down 1.33%), eClerx Services (up 0.25%), Manappuram Finance (up 1.77%), Mankind Pharma (down 2.82%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 0.25), Aptus Value Housing Finance (down 2.64), CCL Products (up 0.54), Fortis Malar Hospitals (down 0.18), JK Tyre (up 0.33), Max Healthcare Institute (down 1.63), Raymond Lifestyle (down 0.95), SJVN (down 0.90%), Sundram Fasteners (up 2.62), Timken India (down 2.96%), will release September quarter earnings later today.

The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.59% to 973.75. The index fell 3.50% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Macrotech Developers (down 1.99%), DLF (down 1.19%), Godrej Properties (down 1.13%) and Sobha (down 0.08%) declined.

On the other hand, Raymond (up 2.07%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.96%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.83%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Angel One slipped 1.22%. The brokerage firm said that its client base jumped 57.8% to 28.06 million in October 2024 as compared with 17.78 million in October 2023.

KEC International shed 0.64%. The company has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

