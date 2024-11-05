Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade near flatline; realty shares slide

Barometers trade near flatline; realty shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with tiny gains. The Nifty traded slightly above the 24,000 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 19.27 points or 0.03% to 78,845.38. The Nifty 50 index added 5.10 points or 0.02% to 24,000.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.21%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,234 shares rose and 1,354 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.67%), Titan Company (up 0.51%), GAIL India (down 0.66%), PB Fintech (down 2.78%), Oil India (up 1.76%), Berger Paints (down 1.33%), eClerx Services (up 0.25%), Manappuram Finance (up 1.77%), Mankind Pharma (down 2.82%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 0.25), Aptus Value Housing Finance (down 2.64), CCL Products (up 0.54), Fortis Malar Hospitals (down 0.18), JK Tyre (up 0.33), Max Healthcare Institute (down 1.63), Raymond Lifestyle (down 0.95), SJVN (down 0.90%), Sundram Fasteners (up 2.62), Timken India (down 2.96%), will release September quarter earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

More From This Section

Around 98% of Rs 2000 notes returned says RBI

Gland Pharma soars as Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 282 cr

L&T to acquire upto 21% stake in E2E Networks for Rs 1,407 crore

P&G Health hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Auto stocks edge higher

The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.59% to 973.75. The index fell 3.50% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Macrotech Developers (down 1.99%), DLF (down 1.19%), Godrej Properties (down 1.13%) and Sobha (down 0.08%) declined.

On the other hand, Raymond (up 2.07%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.96%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.83%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Angel One slipped 1.22%. The brokerage firm said that its client base jumped 57.8% to 28.06 million in October 2024 as compared with 17.78 million in October 2023.

KEC International shed 0.64%. The company has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple

Toxic smog blankets Delhi as winter nears, air quality index hits 'severe'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 78,750; Nifty tests 24,000; Health, Pharma, FMCG weigh

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

ABB India stock falls 5% as September quarter results miss Street estimates

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story