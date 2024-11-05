Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 47247 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4421 shares

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 November 2024.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 47247 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4421 shares. The stock increased 9.75% to Rs.1,766.80. Volumes stood at 6858 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd recorded volume of 36259 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6484 shares. The stock gained 4.70% to Rs.497.00. Volumes stood at 7142 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 12872 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2704 shares. The stock increased 9.17% to Rs.1,160.15. Volumes stood at 9414 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 37866 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8510 shares. The stock lost 3.97% to Rs.7,069.90. Volumes stood at 9507 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd notched up volume of 43257 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11733 shares. The stock rose 0.59% to Rs.1,344.75. Volumes stood at 15468 shares in the last session.

