Bata India PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 52 crore in Q2 FY25

Bata India's consolidated net profit jumped 52.89% to Rs 51.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 33.99 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 2.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax spiked 51.34% to Rs 69.77 crore in second quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 46.10 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Bata continued expansion with a network of 1,955 COCO and franchise stores. Successful execution of portfolio casualization strategy Sneaker Studio implemented in 756 stores, added the footwear maker.

During the quarter, 48 stores renovated in this year, elevating customer experience with style and technology propositions.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 60.42% to Rs 226.01 crore on 0.25% marginally rose in revenue from operations to Rs 1781.8 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India, stated: Despite continuing market headwinds and subdued consumption, we saw some recovery in our growth trajectory through the quarter backed by focused execution of strategic initiatives. We are seeing strong validation of our premiumisation strategy across channels, with premium products showing robust growth and increased contribution to our revenue mix.

More From This Section

Our Brand stories connected well with targeted audience. Our expansion through franchise stores in Tier 3-5 markets, combined with our robust digital presence, is helping us tap into new growth opportunities with strengthened omni-channel approach. Our conscious efforts on Franchise model expansion are showing good results. Cost efficiency remains a cornerstone across all operations including manufacturing facilities.

We continue to maintain a balanced approach between managing near-term challenges and investing in long-term growth drivers. We are optimistic about consumption recovery in the coming quarters, backed by festive season momentum and our strong market positioning.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear.

Shares of Bata India rose 0.98% to Rs 1,350 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News