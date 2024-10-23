NSE Indices launches Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight Index

The Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight tracks the performance of the top 20 companies selected based on their free-float market capitalization from the Nifty 50 index. Unlike traditional market capitalization-weighted indices, this new index assigns equal weight to each of the 20 constituent stocks.
With a base date of March 2, 2006, and a base value of 1000, the Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight has demonstrated a strong performance. Over the past five years, the index has delivered a total return of 20.69% CAGR. In the last year alone, it has risen by 32.77%. The index is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis and weights are rebalanced on a quarterly basis.
The Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight is expected to serve as a valuable benchmark for asset managers and a reference index for passive investment products such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.
