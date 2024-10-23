Interarch Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Manba Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2024. Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Manba Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Interarch Building Products Ltd spiked 16.36% to Rs 1699.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41932 shares in the past one month.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd surged 15.75% to Rs 228.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27540 shares in the past one month.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd soared 14.79% to Rs 50.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40828 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd rose 14.48% to Rs 651.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5723 shares in the past one month.

Manba Finance Ltd spurt 13.39% to Rs 165.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

