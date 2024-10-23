CAMS jumps on strengthening presence in GIFT City, Gujarat

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) rose 3.68% to Rs 4561.25 after the company announced the inauguration of its second office facility at GIFT City SEZ, Gandhinagar. As one of the earliest Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) to establish operations in GIFT City, CAMS has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the financial hub. The company currently serves over 20 funds in the city, providing a comprehensive range of services including investor onboarding, regulatory compliance, fund accounting, and administration. As one of the earliest Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) to establish operations in GIFT City, CAMS has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the financial hub. The company currently serves over 20 funds in the city, providing a comprehensive range of services including investor onboarding, regulatory compliance, fund accounting, and administration. The expansion comes as the company aims to capitalize on the growing financial hub and cater to the increasing demand for its comprehensive fund administration services. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new, larger office at GIFT City will enable CAMS to further enhance its operations and better serve its clients. The company's presence in this business-friendly environment offers numerous advantages, including supportive regulations, excellent infrastructure, global connectivity, and streamlined administrative processes.

Anuj Kumar, managing director of CAMS, highlighted the favorable conditions for both global and Indian funds, including world-class infrastructure, a business-friendly regulatory environment, and tax incentives. Kumar expressed confidence in CAMS's ability to foster growth and innovation in the Indian investment landscape.

CAMS, a leading financial infrastructure provider, offers a wide range of services to the asset management, BFSI, and alternative investment sectors. As India's largest registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds with a market share of over 68%, CAMS serves many of the largest mutual funds in the country. Additionally, the company provides comprehensive solutions for alternative investment funds, portfolio managers, KYC, payments, insurance, and pension schemes. CAMS has also expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions in data science, AI, and digital transformation.

On a consolidated basis, CAMS' net profit surged 41.77% to Rs 108.21 crore in Q1 FY25, driven by a 26.83% increase in revenue to Rs 331.40 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News