NSE retains Nifty, discontinues other three weekly options contracts

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will retain the Nifty weekly options contract while discontinuing Nifty Bank, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Financial Services.

This decision comes in response to a recent mandate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that exchanges can offer weekly options expiries on only one index per exchange. The move is aimed at reducing speculation and protecting investors in the index derivatives market.

The last trading days for Nifty Bank, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Financial Services weekly derivatives contracts will be November 13, 18, and 19, 2024, respectively, following which the NSE will discontinue these contracts.

