NSE SME Arunaya Organics market entry lacks sparkle

Shares of Arunaya Organics was trading at Rs 31.60 on the NSE, a discount of 45.52% compared with the issue price of Rs 58.

The scrip was listed at 30.10, a discount of 48.10% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 31.60 and a low of Rs 29.05. About 11.08 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Arunaya Organics' was subscribed 2.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 April 2025 and it closed on 2 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 55 to Rs 58 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 52,60,000 equity shares and offer for sale of upto 6,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up of a new manufacturing facility located at Dahej, Bharuch, Gujarat; funding working capital requirements of the company; and general corporate purposes.

Arunaya Organics is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of a wide range of dyes and dye intermediates. A significant portion of its finished product manufacturing is outsourced to its group company, Chinmay Chemicals. The company's product portfolio includes reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, along with various dye intermediates. These are offered in multiple forms such as standardized spray-dried and tray-dried powders, granules, crude, reverse osmosis-treated products, and salt-free variants. Arunaya Organics also supplies specialty performance chemicals designed for applications in the paper industry and textile dyeing. Its operations serve both domestic and international markets. As of 28 February 2025, the company had 30 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 57.81 crore and net profit of Rs 3.60 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

