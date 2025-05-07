Nifty above 24,350; auto shares gear up

The frontline indices traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade as investors reacted to news of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by Indian forces on terror sites in response to the recent Pahalgam attack. The operation was described as focused and restrained, avoiding Pakistani military targets. The Nifty traded above the 24,350 level after hitting the day's low of 24,220 in early trade. Market sentiment remains volatile due to rising Indo-Pak tensions.

Auto shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 7.91 points or 0.01% to 80,648.98. The Nifty 50 index added 12.95 points or 0.05% to 24,388.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.86%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,850 shares rose and 1,856 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.13% to 18.59. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,462, at a premium of 73.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,388.55.

Also Read

The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.4 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 72.3 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 1.26% to 23,023. The index rallied 3.3% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Bharat Forge (up 4.12%), Tata Motors (up 3.87%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.14%), Bosch (up 2.29%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.97%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.63%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.96%), Exide Industries (up 0.8%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.6%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.41%) advanced.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (down 0.32%), Eicher Motors (down 0.25%) and MRF (down 0.23%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aarti Drugs zoomed 14.70% after the pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.76% to Rs 62.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 47.3 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 678.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 621.1 croreed in the same period a year ago.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rallied 8% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 361.9% to Rs 494.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 107.04 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 74.94% YoY to Rs 846.64 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.08% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,354.98 crore for Q4 FY25, registering an 18.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 2,842.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News