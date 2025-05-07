Western Carriers soars after order win

Western Carriers (India) gained 1.58% to Rs 75.93 after securing a Rs 23 crore order from Shriram Alkali & Chemicals (a unit of DCM Shriram).

The contract covers rake transportation from CSL to Vedanta Lanjigarh for duration of 1 year.

Western Carriers (India) is a player in the Indian logistics industry and engaged in providing single, multimodal and other transportation services, warehousing and other ancilliary services.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 35.3% to Rs 13.20 crore while revenue from operations shed 1.3% to Rs 443 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The stock debuted on the stock market on September 24, 2024, listing at Rs 170 per share, a 1.13% premium over its issue price of Rs 172.

