Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Western Carriers soars after order win

Western Carriers soars after order win

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Western Carriers (India) gained 1.58% to Rs 75.93 after securing a Rs 23 crore order from Shriram Alkali & Chemicals (a unit of DCM Shriram).

The contract covers rake transportation from CSL to Vedanta Lanjigarh for duration of 1 year.

Western Carriers (India) is a player in the Indian logistics industry and engaged in providing single, multimodal and other transportation services, warehousing and other ancilliary services.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 35.3% to Rs 13.20 crore while revenue from operations shed 1.3% to Rs 443 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The stock debuted on the stock market on September 24, 2024, listing at Rs 170 per share, a 1.13% premium over its issue price of Rs 172.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE Q4 profit up 7% YoY, falls 31% sequentially; declares Rs 35 dividend

Mahanagar Gas rises as Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 252 crore; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Piramal Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HPCL Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 3,355 crore; declares dividend of Rs 10.50/sh

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story