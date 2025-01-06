IEX electricity volume climbs 29% YoY to 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved highest ever monthly electricity volume of 11,132 million units (MU) in December 2024, registering a growth of 29% YoY basis.

During the month, the company has traded 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 58% YoY increase.

According to government data published in December 2024, the country's energy consumption reached 130.40 billion units, an increase of nearly 6% compared to the previous year.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume decreased to 6,674 MU in December 2024 as compared to 4,798 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 39%.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased 32% YoY to 3,180 MU in Dec24.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), which includes contingency, daily, weekly, and monthly contracts up to three months, traded 498 million units (MU) in Dec24, a decline of 59% YoY.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 781 MU volumes during December 2024 as compared to 232 MU in Dec23, registering an increase of 236% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 763 MU volume during December 2024 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.92 per unit, as compared to 217 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 252% YoY.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) recorded a volume of 18 million units (MU) in Dec24, with average monthly prices of Rs 5.88 per unit for non-solar as compared to 15.4 MU in December23, registering an increase of 15% YoY.

A total of 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), were traded in the trading sessions held on 11th December24 and 26th December24, at a clearing price of Rs 260/REC and Rs 316/REC, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled on 8th January 2025 and 29th January 2025.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange, providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.3% to Rs 108.32 crore on a 28.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 139.40 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of IEX declined 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 176.65 on the BSE.

