Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 81.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.42% to Rs 1405.16 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 81.73% to Rs 584.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 321.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.42% to Rs 1405.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 909.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1405.16909.9758.0052.06795.21437.52775.03426.22584.51321.64

