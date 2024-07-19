Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 29.23% to Rs 1512.03 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 14.12% to Rs 397.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 348.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.23% to Rs 1512.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1170.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1512.031170.03 29 OPM %70.0373.82 -PBDT549.09479.43 15 PBT534.74467.37 14 NP397.66348.46 14

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

