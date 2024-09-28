Ola Electric plans to double its service network by Dec'24

To provide quick-service guarantee from 10 October 2024

Ola Electric announced #HyperService campaign to further strengthen its service network and provide a technology-led, best-in-class after-sales experience. As part of the campaign, the company will double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.

The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics under the 'Network Partner Program'. This industry-first initiative is aimed at accelerating EV penetration and making every mechanic EV-ready across India.

Starting on 10 October 2024, the company will provide a quick-service guarantee, in a phased manner. Customers - whose service case takes longer than one day - will be provided with a backup Ola S1 scooter, giving them a stress-free service experience. Additionally, customers with Ola Care+ subscription will be eligible for Ola cabs coupons which will be valid until their request is resolved.