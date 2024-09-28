Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for cancer drug

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide Capsules, 40 mg.

The Enzalutamide capsules are androgen receptor inhibitors indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to IQVIA MAT July 2024, Enzalutamide capsules, 40 mg, generated annual sales of $869.4 million in the United States.

With this approval, the group now holds a total of 400 approvals and has filed over 465 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the filing process began in FY 2003-04.