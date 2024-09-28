RailTel Corporation bags order worth Rs 134.46-cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from Adani Connex for service aggregating to Rs 134.46 crore.

The order includes advanced smart metering infrastructure project. The order is worth Rs 134.46 crore and the said contract is expected to be executed by 26 September 2034.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of RailTel Corporation advanced 1.40% to settle at Rs 467.75 on Friday, 27 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

