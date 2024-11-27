Tips Music Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 892.85, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 150.31% in last one year as compared to a 22.2% slide in NIFTY and a 14.49% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 892.85, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24305.45. The Sensex is at 80338.23, up 0.42%. Tips Music Ltd has gained around 6.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1943.1, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

