OM Infra rises after bagging contract worth Rs 410 crore from Chenab Valley Power Projects

OM Infra added 1.61% to Rs 158 after the company announced that it has won a significant new hydro-mechanical (HM) works order valued at Rs 410 crore from the Chenab Valley Power Projects, Jammu and Kashmir.

The scope of the project involves design, procurement, manufacturing, inspection, shop assembly, testing, painting, transportation, site storage & site erection, testing commissioning of radial gates, vertical gates, stoplogs, gantry cranes, trash racks, trash rack cleaning machine, steel liner for pressure shafts of KWAR hydro-electric power (540 MW) project.

The domestic project has to be executed within a period of 36 months.

Om Infra is the flagship company of the Om Kothari Group, which is engaged in diversified activities including turnkey solution for hydro mechanical equipment for hydro power & irrigation projects, Jal-Jeevan Mission projects, real estate development and civil construction. The company has also forayed into construction of dams/reservoirs on EPC basis, along with fabrication and installation of hydro-mechanical equipment.

