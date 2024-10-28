Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OM Infra rises after bagging contract worth Rs 410 crore from Chenab Valley Power Projects

OM Infra rises after bagging contract worth Rs 410 crore from Chenab Valley Power Projects

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

OM Infra added 1.61% to Rs 158 after the company announced that it has won a significant new hydro-mechanical (HM) works order valued at Rs 410 crore from the Chenab Valley Power Projects, Jammu and Kashmir.

The scope of the project involves design, procurement, manufacturing, inspection, shop assembly, testing, painting, transportation, site storage & site erection, testing commissioning of radial gates, vertical gates, stoplogs, gantry cranes, trash racks, trash rack cleaning machine, steel liner for pressure shafts of KWAR hydro-electric power (540 MW) project.

The domestic project has to be executed within a period of 36 months.

Om Infra is the flagship company of the Om Kothari Group, which is engaged in diversified activities including turnkey solution for hydro mechanical equipment for hydro power & irrigation projects, Jal-Jeevan Mission projects, real estate development and civil construction. The company has also forayed into construction of dams/reservoirs on EPC basis, along with fabrication and installation of hydro-mechanical equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Ukraine plus Northern Europe' co-operation format gaining speed: Zelenskyy

LIVE: Spanish PM in maiden India trip, to inaugurate first private facility for military aircraft

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex higher at 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; ICICI Bank up, IndiGo drags

Waaree Energies shares make stellar debut: List at 70% premium to IPO Price

Yes Bank stock soars 10% after green signals in Q2FY25 results; NII up 14%

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story