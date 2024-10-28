Kewal Kiran gains after Q2 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) jumped 2.84% to Rs 612.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 36.23% to Rs 67.65 crore on 17.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 308.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 30.39% YoY to Rs 86.20 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA was at Rs 63.9 crore during the quarter, up 3.6% YoY. EBITDA margin fell to 20.7% in Q2 FY25 from 23.5% in Q2 FY24.

Kewalchand P. Jain, chairman & managing director, said, With encouraging results of recently introduced Junior Killer and successful consolidation of Kraus Casuals, we are more confident of evolving into a brand powerhouse with portfolio across age and gender. This satisfactory performance on account of our inherent brand strength especially for Brand Killer and addition of Kraus our womenswear focused venture, despite a challenging consumer demand environment due to unseasonal heavy rains in August and September, demonstrates our ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a dynamic market.

Looking ahead, we believe the market should be supported by encouraging festival season consumption in light of which we continue to widen our national footprint and focus to expand our presence with Brand led EBOs. Despite difficult external environment, we believe our inherent strengths and continued focus on innovation, customer-centricity and strategic partnerships will propel our growth trajectory and solidify our market leadership. Despite the inherent short terms challenges, the long term growth opportunity in the Indian fashion apparel industry remains positive and we will continue to stay focused on pursuing profitable growth with our strong foundation and focused growth strategy.

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL), a menswear focused apparel player with more than four decades of success led journey. It has been able to penetrate through its targeted consumer base with its 4 iconic menswear brands of Killer, Intergiti, Lawman & Easies. With 534 exclusive brand outlets and more than 80 distributors covering over 3,000 MBOs spread across India.

