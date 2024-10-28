Yes Bank Ltd Surges 7.42%

Yes Bank Ltd has lost 8.4% over last one month compared to 4.36% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 6.82% drop in the SENSEX

Yes Bank Ltd gained 7.42% today to trade at Rs 20.84. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.89% to quote at 58486.26. The index is down 4.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd increased 2.19% and Bank of Baroda added 1.82% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 20.98 % over last one year compared to the 25.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Yes Bank Ltd has lost 8.4% over last one month compared to 4.36% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 6.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 110.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 32.81 on 09 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.7 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News