IndiGo slumps on reporting net loss of Rs 987 cr in Q2 FY25

InterGlobe Aviation's (IndiGo) tumbled 11.80% to Rs 3,849.50 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 188.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 13.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 16,969.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total income in Q2 FY25 was at Rs 17,759 crore, up 14.55% from Rs 15,502.9 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Durning the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 143,59.2 crore, an increase of 9.9% and ancillary revenues were Rs 1,875 crore, up 20.9% compared to the same period last year.

EBITDAR (earnings before finance income and cost, tax, depreciation, amortization and aircraft, engine rental) declined marginally to Rs 2,434 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 2,446.5 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

EBITDAR margin reduced to 14.3% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 16.4% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses spiked 21.89% YoY to Rs 18,666.1 crore in Q2 FY25. Aircraft fuel expenses amounted to Rs 6,605.2 crore (up 12.79% YoY) while Aircraft and engine rentals was at Rs 763.6 crore (up 290.38% YoY) during the quarter.

The companys passenger count rose by 5.8% to 27.8 million in quarter ended September 2024 from 26.3 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Available seat-kilometer (ASK) increased 8.2% to 38.2 billion in Q2 FY25 from 35.3 billion posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue passenger-kilometer (RPK) grew by 7.4% to 31.6 billion in September 2024 quarter over 29.4 billion reported in September 2023 quarter.

Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 4.8% to Rs 4.45 in Q2 FY25 from Rs 4.25 reported in Q2 FY24. While, cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) was at Rs 4.69 in Q2 FY25, up 11.8% YoY.

As of 30 September 2024, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 39,341.9 crore, comprising Rs 24,359.7 crore of free cash and Rs 14,982.2 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 47,779.4 crore and the total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 59,236.9 crore, as of 30 September 2024.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,161 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights.

Explaining its future capacity growth, the company said, Third quarter of fiscal year 2025 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to increase by early double digits as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of InterGlobe Aviation said, IndiGos growth and expansion continued as our topline grew by 14.6 percent on a year over year basis, in the second quarter to 178 billion rupees. In a traditionally weaker second quarter, results were further impacted by headwinds related to groundings and fuel costs. We have turned the corner as the number of grounded aircraft and associated costs have started reducing.

We continue to capitalize on the growth of the Indian market and associated opportunities and at the same time remain a cost leader in this competitive market. It marks a proud moment for us as we launch our business class two weeks from now and offer a new experience to our customers. We are receiving positive response to our recently launched loyalty rewards program IndiGo BluChip. I would like to extend my gratitude to our 6E family for their continuous efforts in making IndiGo Indias preferred airline and courteously serving 28 million customers during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company has announced an investment of up to Rs 295 crore in IndiGo Ventures Fund I (a scheme of InterGlobe Aviation Ventures (Category II, Alternate Investment Fund AIF Trust).

The Scheme has been recently approved by SEBI and is yet to commence investing activity. This scheme will primarily invest in equity of start-ups in pre-series A, Series A and Series B stages. The focus sectors will be Aviation & Allied sectors.

InterGlobe Aviation in the low cost carrier (LCC) segment of the airline industry in India. The principal activities of the company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales.

